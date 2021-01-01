Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 96,614 after 156 more people tested positive for the virus.

The new cases were detected after testing 4,317 samples in the past 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed that there were 28 Covid-19 patients admitted in the ICU while 661 were hospitalized countrywide.

He added that 2,960 Covid-19 patients are under the home-based care programme.

Deaths and Recoveries

Eleven more patients succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's total death toll to 1,681.

CS Kagwe further announced that 65 more Covid-19 patients had been discharged, 61 from the HBC programme while four were admitted in various hospitals, total recoveries stand at 78,802.