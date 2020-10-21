Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 46,144 after 497 more people tested positive for the virus.

The new cases were detected after 4,888 samples were tested over the last 24 hours bringing the total cumulative tests done in the country to 632,669.

Only 26 foreigners tested positive for the disease. By gender, 295 males against 202 females tested positive with the youngest new patient being a one-year-old child and the eldest being an 88-year-old.

Of the active Covid-19 cases in the country, 1,189 are admitted in various health facilities while 2,661 cases are in the home-based isolation and care programme.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Distribution by county was as follows; Nairobi (227), Machakos (64), Mombasa (51), Uasin Gishu (37), Laikipia (28), Busia (19), Kaijiado (11), Embu (10), Nakuru (9), Wajir (7), Kiambu and Kilifi (6 each), Kisumu and Nyeri (4 each), Makueni (3), Elgeyo Marakwet, Meru, Kisii and Turkana (2 each), Narok, Homa Bay and Kakamega (1 each).

Deaths and Recoveries

16 patients succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 858.

238 people recovered from the disease, 170 from the home-based care programme and 68 from various hospitals. Total recoveries stands at 32,760.

CS Mutahi Kagwe also disclosed that a total of 27 patients are in ICU on ventilatory support and another 41 are on supplementary oxygen.