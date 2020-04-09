Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday announced that two mandatory quarantine centres had been closed and all isolated persons who had been held in them released.

The CS assured members of the public that the released persons had been proven safe from the virus hence their release.

"I'm pleased to say that we have managed to close down a number of quarantine facilities which include the Trademark and Hillpark hotels. In this regard, we are kindly appealing to fellow Kenyans to warmly receive those of us that were in those facilities and have since been released to go home. There shouldn't be any stigmatization of anybody," the CS announced.

Ministry of Health Director-General Patrick Amoth explained that the isolated persons had tested negative for Covid-19 twice.

He clarified that though they had been released from mandatory quarantine, they had been directed to proceed on self-quarantine at their homes.

Initially the government had set up 57 quarantine centres.

