3 CSs host Raila in Nyamira County for major Harambee

Raila in Nyamira County

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga received by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in Nyamira county
Three members of President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet were on Friday at hand to receive former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nyamira County.

The three - Dr Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Mutahi Kagwe (Health), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) - were seen at the podium with the ODM party leader.

Dr Matiang'i received the former PM at the compound of Mwongori High School, Borabu Constituency.

He along with prominent politicians from the region were at the school for a funds drive toward the construction of a 1200-capacity dormitory.

Raila on Tour ahead of the 2022 General Election

Raila is currently on a tour across the counties as he popularizes his bid for the presidency in 2022.

During his speech at Wang'uru Stadium - Kirinyaga County earlier in the week, the presidential hopeful asserted that he is a friend of the Mt Kenya region.

In what appeared to be Raila's message to those who have claimed that he is not popular in the Mt Kenya region, the ODM party leader narrated events of the 2002 presidential election when he supported the former President's bid to ascend to power.

Raila stated that, at the time, some people warned him that he would lose political mileage for choosing to side with a candidate from the Mount.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2021 Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County
The ODM party leader went on to assert that he is, and has long been, a friend of the Mt Kenya region.

"Mwai Kibaki must be celebrated as a hero in this country. When I said 'Kibaki Tosha', they said that I was finished politically and no Luo would vote for a Kikuyu because of what happened to Jaramogi and Tom Mboya. I told them that there has never been a fight between Luos and Kikuyus and that they have been partners in the struggle for independence. Kibaki was a son of Jaramogi because it is Jaramogi who brought him to Kenya and made him a chief secretary in KANU.

98.5 per cent of Luos voted for Kibaki and that just goes to show that this tribalism thing is just skin-deep," Raila narrated.

He went on to outline how Kibaki got into a nasty road accident at the height of the campaign for the presidency in 2002.

The former Prime Minister went on to narrate on how he and others kept campaigning and even supported Kibaki in a major campaign through Nairobi while he was on a wheelchair.

"We came with him from Githurai, through Thika, Kenol, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Kerugoya Karatina and even Othaya, everywhere the people were saying 'Raila ni mutongoria njamba' (Raila is a great leader). So, Raila Odinga is a friend of the mountain and has been able to climb the mountain," Raila concluded his speech.

