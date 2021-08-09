30 dead as 745 test Positive for Covid-19

The new cases bring the total caseload in the country to 212,573 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,197,015.

From the cases, 717 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners, with 394 being males and 351 being females. The youngest is a seven-day-old infant while the oldest is 99 years.

At the same time, 161 patients have recovered from the disease with 83 from the home based isolation and care program while 78 are from various health facilities countrywide.

This now bring the total number of recoveries to 197,468 out of which 158,061 are from home based care and isolation program while 39,407 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 30 patients have succumbed to the disease, three of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 27 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May, June, July and August 2021.

The total number of fatalities now stand at 4,179.

A total of 1,822 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,796 are under the home based isolation and care program.

135 patients are in ICU, 61 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. Seven patients are under observation.

Vaccination

As of August 8, a total of 1,804,375 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.