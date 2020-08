Kenya records 699 more coronavirus cases in 24 hours out of a sample size of 7,175.

The total number of cases increased to 25,837 as announced on Saturday by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Speaking in Kakamega County, CS Kagwe said that 781 patients have been discharged bringing a total number of recoveries to 11,899.

Kenya has also lost 5 patients increasing the fatality to 483 people.