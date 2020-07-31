Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced 723 new cases of covid-19 bringing the total case load in the country to 20, 636.

According to CS Kagwe the new infections are from 8, 679 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

700 are Kenyans while 23 are foreign nationals. The youngest is 9 months old, while the oldest 87 years.

Nairobi continues to lead with the highest Covid-19 cases 436, followed by Nakuru 83, Mombasa 48, Kiambu 45, Turkana 12, Uasin Gishu 10, Machakos and Kajiado 9 cases each, Busia 8, Muranga and Kericho 7 cases each, Kisumu 6, Baringo and Bomet reported 5 cases each, Garissa, Kwale, Nyeri, and Siaya 3 cases each, Isiolo, Kakamega, Lamu, Meru, Wajir, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Vihiga 2 cases each, Nyandarua, Elgeyo Marakwet, Makueni, Marsabit and Kilifi each recorded a case.

In the last 24 hours, 44 patients recovered from Covid-19 pushing cumulative tally on recoveries to 8,165. 20 of those who recovered are from various hospitals, while 24 are from home based care program.

16 people have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing total number of fatalities to 341.