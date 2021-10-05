9 dead as 189 test positive for Covid-19

The positivity rate is now at 3.0%. Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 250,380 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,581,391.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi has 30 cases, Trans Nzoia 19, Kisii 16, Nakuru 15, Garissa 10, Elgeyo Marakwet 9, Kericho 9, Laikipia 8, Kiambu 8, Kitui 6, Mombasa 6, Machakos 5, Baringo 5, Kakamega 4, Homa Bay 3, Kirinyaga 3, Murang’a 3, Narok 3, Embu 2, Isiolo 2, Nyandarua 2, Marsabit 2, Taita Taveta 2, Turkana 2, West Pokot 2, Migori 1, Nandi 1, Makueni 1, Nyeri 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Vihiga 1, Samburu 1, Lamu 1, Tana River 1, Kwale 1, Busia 1, Kajiado 1 and Kisumu 1.

At the same time, 207 patients have recovered from the disease with 117 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 90 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 243,064 of whom 196,519 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,545 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 9 more patients have succumbed to the virus, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,150.

Vaccination

As of October 4, 2021, a total of 3,935,671 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 2,988,128 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 947,543.