An angry Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has stated that he is tired of people connecting him to the gruesome murder of Chris Msando, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT boss who was murdered a few days to the 2017 general election.

Taking to social media, the MP expressed his disgust and stated that he will address the issue on Monday hoping to bring the whole debate to rest.

“I am sick and tired about people connecting me to the murder of Chris Msando. I will address the media on Monday 20th January 2020 at 3pm about this whole issue” Kuria wrote.

The remarks came after the MP took to social media to announce the alleged disappearance of Majority Whip in the national Assembly, Benjamin Washiali.

A section of netizens were quick to dismiss his concerns, stating that he is an expert in finding links to people who disappear, citing Msando’s disappearance when Moses Kuria was among the first people who traced his car.

To back up their claims, netizens retrieved photos of Kuria standing next to Msando’s car with the comments that have always haunted him ever since.

Moses Kuria was among the first people to arrive at the scene where Msando’s car was dumped and boldly proclaimed that the public was worried about a man who was having fun with a woman, taking photos with the car and sharing the same on social media.

“So this is Chris Musando’s vehicle right now here at Roysambu. The idiot is enjoying sweet time with a woman. And the story was that he is privy to ‘rigging’ and he cant be found. Verily,verily I say unto you Raila. You will not burn this country. Not when I am alive.” Kuria wrote back in 2017.

True to his predictions, Msando’s body was found next to that of a lady identified as Caroline Ngumbu: Only that they were not having a good time. They had been tortured and subjected to a slow, painful death.

Onyango Orwa reminding Kuria of what went through the minds of many, perhaps leading to the allegations.

"At this time Kenyans were not aware that Msando was already murdered and there was a lifeless lady lying naked close to him, but you were already aware that he was with a woman, your statement betrayed you, you're just safe because our system is corrupted, you're supposed to be in jail serving life sentence for this crime". Wrote Onyango.

To date, the killers of Chris Msando are yet to be known even as his family struggles to adjust with life after his death.