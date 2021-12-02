Murang'a billionaire Joe Kibe dies

In a post on his official social media pages, Macharia said that he received the news of Kibe’s death with shock and sadness.

Joe passed away on Wednesday, December 1, while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.

Kibe was the Chairman of the Eminent Persons Group of Muranga, having taken over from the late Hon Charles Rubia.

He led a delegation of Murang's business leaders that included Royal Media Services Chairman Dr. S.K. Macharia, Bishop Gideon Githiga, Maina Wanjigi, Amb. Solomon Karanja, Muthoni Likimani, Nicholas Ng'ang'a, and Professor Lucy Irungu.

“He was full of wisdom, kind and humble. Kibe was one of the icons of Kenya’s Public Service, having serviced as PS in the early years after our independence.

“His dedication to service and patriotism has been unrivalled. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Kibe and her family. He was the father of Capt. Gilbert Kibe, DG, KCAA,” CS Macharia posted.

Kibe also served as the Vice Chair and Treasurer of the BoD of Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation.

He was also the Chair of the Kenya Horticulture Crops Development Authority that was transformed into the Horticultural Crops Directorate of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Authority (AFFA).

The billionaire had a special interest in financial investment and corporate governance which resulted in his appointment as a director in over 10 private sector companies and non-profit foundations and trusts.