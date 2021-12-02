RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Murang'a billionaire Joe Kibe dies

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Kibe led a group of Murang'a billionaires including Royal Media Services Chairman Dr. S.K. Macharia.

Joe Kibe
Joe Kibe

Transport and Infrastructure CS James Macharia has announced the death of Murang’a billionaire Joe Kibe on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Recommended articles

In a post on his official social media pages, Macharia said that he received the news of Kibe’s death with shock and sadness.

Joe passed away on Wednesday, December 1, while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital.

Kibe was the Chairman of the Eminent Persons Group of Muranga, having taken over from the late Hon Charles Rubia.

He led a delegation of Murang's business leaders that included Royal Media Services Chairman Dr. S.K. Macharia, Bishop Gideon Githiga, Maina Wanjigi, Amb. Solomon Karanja, Muthoni Likimani, Nicholas Ng'ang'a, and Professor Lucy Irungu.

He was full of wisdom, kind and humble. Kibe was one of the icons of Kenya’s Public Service, having serviced as PS in the early years after our independence.

His dedication to service and patriotism has been unrivalled. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Kibe and her family. He was the father of Capt. Gilbert Kibe, DG, KCAA,” CS Macharia posted.

Kibe also served as the Vice Chair and Treasurer of the BoD of Africa Harvest Biotech Foundation.

He was also the Chair of the Kenya Horticulture Crops Development Authority that was transformed into the Horticultural Crops Directorate of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Authority (AFFA).

The billionaire had a special interest in financial investment and corporate governance which resulted in his appointment as a director in over 10 private sector companies and non-profit foundations and trusts.

The tycoon managed to keep himself relatively anonymous by maintaining a simple lifestyle away from public scrutiny.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Murang'a billionaire Joe Kibe dies

Murang'a billionaire Joe Kibe dies

DCI Kinoti says Agnes Wanjiru was dumped in septic tank while still alive

DCI Kinoti says Agnes Wanjiru was dumped in septic tank while still alive

Ruto mourns vocal Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Ruto mourns vocal Bishop Godfrey Migwi

Wanted criminal called Foolish arrested after walking into DCI trap

Wanted criminal called Foolish arrested after walking into DCI trap

President Uhuru confers City Status on Nakuru town

President Uhuru confers City Status on Nakuru town

Kenyan boy recovers after Uhuru paid for his Sh5 million surgery [Photo]

Kenyan boy recovers after Uhuru paid for his Sh5 million surgery [Photo]

Blow to Sonko as Twitter bans sharing private photos, videos of others without consent

Blow to Sonko as Twitter bans sharing private photos, videos of others without consent

Duale fumbles after Uhuru walks in on his interview on Live TV [Video]

Duale fumbles after Uhuru walks in on his interview on Live TV [Video]

Famous 2NK driver lands lucrative job in Nyeri County Government

Famous 2NK driver lands lucrative job in Nyeri County Government

Trending

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a pass out parade at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

Deputy President William Ruto

Moi's will shows how he divided mutli-billion wealth to his children

Father Gabriel Dolan resigns from Standard Group after writing about Mzee Daniel arap Moi's legacy of torture

26-yr-old billionaire commits suicide in Kenya after media pressure

Failed business drove New Zealand entrepreneur Jake Millar to commit suicide in Kenya