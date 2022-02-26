Jubilee delegates kick out DP Ruto as Tuju resigns

The announcement was made on Saturday, February 26 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) when Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as well as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined Jubilee delegates.

During the ongoing NDC, the delegates also resolved to strike off other members who decamped to rival parties from the party register.

During the meeting, Raphael Tuju also announced his resignation as Jubilee's Secretary-General.

The former Rarienda MP said he was grateful for the President's trust in him despite coming "four kilometres from the home of your chief opponent.

Thank you for standing with me even at a personal level when I had a horrific accident until now I am able to stand here," stated Tuju.

Tuju did not reveal his next steps but said the President had given him other responsibilities in the coming days.

Tuju, who has served in that capacity since the formation of the party in 2017, was replaced by Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni.

