Jubilee delegates kick out DP Ruto as Tuju resigns

Cyprian Kimutai

President Kenyatta will serve as party leader for five more years

Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out of Jubilee Party
Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out of Jubilee Party

President Uhuru Kenyatta will remain as the party leader of Jubilee Party for an extra five years while Deputy President William Ruto has been kicked out by the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC).

The announcement was made on Saturday, February 26 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) when Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as well as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka joined Jubilee delegates.

During the ongoing NDC, the delegates also resolved to strike off other members who decamped to rival parties from the party register.

During the meeting, Raphael Tuju also announced his resignation as Jubilee's Secretary-General.

The former Rarienda MP said he was grateful for the President's trust in him despite coming "four kilometres from the home of your chief opponent.

Thank you for standing with me even at a personal level when I had a horrific accident until now I am able to stand here," stated Tuju.

Tuju did not reveal his next steps but said the President had given him other responsibilities in the coming days.

Tuju, who has served in that capacity since the formation of the party in 2017, was replaced by Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni.

President Kenyatta will serve as party leader for five more years
President Kenyatta will serve as party leader for five more years Pulse Live Kenya

Jubilee and ODM both holding separate NDC’s have already endorsed Odinga as their preferred Presidential candidate under the Azimio La Umoja coalition that brings together more than 20 parties.

Cyprian Kimutai

