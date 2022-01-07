RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DP Ruto’s message to Raila on his 77th Birthday

Joho, Babu Owino, Jalang'o, Moses Kuria have also penned down beautiful messages to Baba

Deputy President William Ruto with ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga (File- Image)

On Friday, Deputy President William Ruto led Kenyans in celebrating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 77th Birthday.

Through his twitter handle, DP Ruto jot down a message that reads; “Happy birthday Jakom. May you be blessed with many more. @RailaOdinga, accompanied with Odinga’s photo.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria also joined other Kenyans in wishing Raila Odinga a happy birthday.

“Hate him or love him, irrespective of how the last chapter of his political book ends, this man’s place in the history of this nation is carved in stone.

No other living Kenyan has gone through what he has undergone for the sake of our current freedoms. On behalf of the real hustlers of this nation, Happy 77th my friend his Earthquakeness Baba Jakom,” reads Moses Kuria's birthday message to Raila Odinga.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho also penned down a beautiful message celebrating his party leader.

“In this journey of life, you have stood out with distinction as man of honor and who has always fought gallantly for a prosperous and inclusive nation.

“As you start a new chapter in life let the annals of history record you not only as a global leader and a hero but also as a father of this nation. Happy birthday Baba @RailaOdinga,” Joho wrote.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s birthday message to Raila reads; “Happy Birthday the Fifth; Rt Hon @RailaOdinga You are a wonderful leader, mentor, and role model. On your Birthday, I wish you all the best and success in all your endeavors and bid to be the Fifth President,”.

Jalang'o

“Happy birthday Baba!”

MP Babu Owino

“Happy birthday Baba.This is a year of victory.Baba the 5th,the greatest there was,the greatest there is and the greatest there ever will be.Value on the added tax,vintage,one and only,Hope for the hopeless, Half man half amazing,”.

Raila Odinga celebrated his 77th birthday at the Bomas of Kenya by sharing a cake with a good number of Kenyans.

The event was been organised by the Azimio la Umoja Youth wing set to be launched today.

Odinga’s birthday will also be celebrated across the country where fans and supporters will be conducting individual events.

.

KFC introduces Ugali after running out of potatoes

A KFC restaurant in Kenya

Why I ignored President Uhuru's call - CS Macharia

President Uhuru Kenyatta making a call

Dr Alfred Mutua on the spot after post about Kalonzo Musyoka's wife Pauline

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Wife Pauline Musyoka

KFC bows to Kenyans' demands

KFC bows to Kenyans demands