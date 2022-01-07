RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila shares one of a kind birthday celebration with Kenyans [Videos]

Celebrations have been organised in various counties with the main event being at Bomas of Kenya.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is scheduled to celebrate his 77th birthday on January 7, 2022 at Bomas of Kenya.

The event has been organised by the Azimio la Umoja Youth wing which will be launched this afternoon.

Odinga’s birthday will also be celebrated across the country where fans and supporters will be conducting individual events. This is akin to how public holidays are marked.

We are cutting 47 cakes across the country,” Kiss FM presenter and Lang’ata Parliamentary aspirant Jalang’o disclosed.

The ODM party also posted messaged of goodwill recorded by Kenyans from different parts of the country.

Happy birthday messages

