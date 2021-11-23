RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Following her mother's footsteps -Inspiring story of Elizabeth Rogo

Orie Rogo Manduli's eldest daughter Elizabeth became the first woman in Kenya to open a oil exploration company.

Orie Rogo Manduli during the wedding of her Elizabeth Rogo
Orie Rogo Manduli during the wedding of her Elizabeth Rogo

The late Kenyan politician Orie Rogo Manduli was known for being a pioneer, becoming a woman of many firsts.

Following in her footsteps is her eldest daughter Elizabeth Rogo who is also breaking the glass ceiling in her own right.

In 2017, Ms Rogo became the first woman in East Africa to establish an oil exploration company called Tsavo Oil Field Services where she is the CEO.

Tsavo Oil Field Services CEO Elizabeth Rogo
Tsavo Oil Field Services CEO Elizabeth Rogo Pulse Live Kenya

I am extremely proud to have created the first woman owned company in the Oilfield sector in Eastern Africa and to have made many other “firsts” in such a short time.

This could not have happened without your encouragement and assistance. Your lovely messages and words of inspiration to fight the good fight cover me during the difficult times I encounter running a startup. - I am forever thankful,” she said a year after launching her company.

She has 19 years of experience in the energy sector and is also a member of the Kenya Power board.

Ms Rogo is part of the Presidential Taskforce on Review of Power Purchase Agreements at the power company.

In April 2020, she was appointed as the first female President for East Africa in the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Elizabeth Rogo pictured during a seminar
Elizabeth Rogo pictured during a seminar Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Rogo has worked for the energy sector’s most renowned global companies including BJ Services, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International in Canada, the USA, Europe and Africa.

Elizabeth was also the first woman in Weatherford's Sub-Sahara division to hold country and regional management positions, adding to her long list of firsts.

She graduated from Dalhousie University and Mount Saint Vincent University in Nova Scotia, Canada, with a Bachelor of Engineering and a Bachelor of Science, respectively.

