Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri on Tuesday made a u-turn following the overwhelming support for BBI in the counties.

In a public address on Tuesday, the former CS stated that he had looked through the document and found that 80% of the proposals are agreeable.

He further stated that he had since decided to support the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Act, 2020.

"We shall not in a referendum contest. The document is 80% good, we shall work with it and improve it later. Those pushing us to engage in a NO contest will be in for a rude shock.

He added that the initiative would contribute to improving the leadership of the country.

He, however, added that the country still ought to consider measures to help citizens recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.