Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and a business partner of President Uhuru Kenyatta are among high-ranking officials who have been questioned by the DCI over the mega scandal involving irregular award of lucrative tenders by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The Nation on Thursday reported that Moi was on Wednesday questioned at the DCI Headquarters while in the company of his lawyers.

NCBA Chairman James Ndegwa, a business partner of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family, has also been grilled in connection with the high-profile scam.

Moi and Ndegwa were reported to have been guests at the DCI’s Economic Crimes Department to shed more light on how a company he owns alongside others, was awarded a tender without submitting a tender bid.

In 2018, KPA floated a tender seeking two companies that can cumulatively provide storage for an extra 6,000 twenty-foot equivalent units of containers. At least 30 companies applied for the lucrative tender.

The tender was ultimately awarded to Mitchel Cotts and Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal (NICT) which investigators believe had not submitted tender documents as per the law.

Both Senator Moi and Ndegwa have shares in multiple layers of companies that own Mitchell Cotts – alongside Joshua Kulei, and other Kanu-era power brokers.

Others who have interests in the company include the widow of former Interior Minister George Saitoti and the family of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

NICT, on the other hand is owned by a company in which Philip Obandah Arunga has majority shares.

Arungah spent the whole of Wednesday answering questions from the DCI sleuths.