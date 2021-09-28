Gideon Moi set to make long-awaited announcement on September 30

While speaking to journalists from his Sacho home, the Kenya African National Union (KANU) party leader revealed that he will be officially launching his 2022 bid for the presidency.

Senator Moi stated that hw will not relent in his pursuit of the country's top seat, one his late father held for 24 years.

While suggesting that he will be one of the two top contenders in the 2022 race for State House, the KANU party leader asked members of his community to support his bid.

Pulse Live Kenya

He persuaded his tribesmen to think of his candidature as a win for them, promising to concede defeat peacefully in case he is not elected.

"I have already made an ultimate decision and I am not backing down, however tough the duel is. I am only asking my community to support me in this journey and not backstab me.