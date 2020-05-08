Pastor Godfrey Migwi has once again blasted the government over Kariobangi evictions which left families out in the cold.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, the clergyman called out the government for not being considerate in these tough times when Kenyans are losing their daily income.

"... this is a failed and none caring government... why evict poor people suffering from lack of money, acute food shortage, floods and battling with Corona Virus?" he posed.

"This is not the best time to evict anyone, let us fight coronavirus first. You cannot tell people to stay at home then you demolish houses for the poor people," the clergyman opined.

Kariobangi familes left in the cold after demolishion of their homes

Untimely moment

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria also condemned those behind the evictions in Kariobangi saying it was ill-timed.

The MP opined that although the move is aimed at paving way for an ‘ultra-modern’ city project it could have been postponed considering that Kenyans are facing a pandemic.

On Monday bulldozers were deployed to demolish houses Kariobangi Sewage Estate.

The demolition conducted by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company leftover 5,000 families homeless.