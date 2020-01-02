Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang Nyong’o has disclosed a key role played by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga played in the 2018 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) elections.

Speaking in Nairobi during the requiem mass of President Felix Tshisekedi’s advisor Gilbert Mundela, Nyong’o said that President Uhuru and Raila helped in organizing the DRC opposition.

He went on to say that they also mobilized support from Africa and other parts of the world, efforts that saw President Tshisekedi triumph over the ruling party’s candidate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga

“I must thank President Kenyatta and Odinga who had faith in us and went ahead to embrace both the presidential candidate Tshisekedi and his party, the Union of Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS),” Nation quoted Prof Anyang Nyong’o.

According to Nation, the Kisumu Governor did not divulge further into the roles played by the two Kenyan leaders.

Mr. Mundela who died of cardiac arrest at Nairobi hospital was President Felix Tshisekedi's adviser in charge of Private affairs.