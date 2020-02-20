Kenyans on Twitter could not help but troll a traffic police officer whose bribe money was stolen by a thug.

According to reports, the man kept watch before he ambushed the cop and made away with a stash of cash which the police officer had collected from motorists.

Witnesses told journalists that the policeman attempted to chase the robber but he was overpowered by the speed of the man.

According to witnesses, the police had stored their loot on the opposite side of the road hence they couldn't nab the man who made away with the stash.

KOT Trolling

KOT cheered on the man who stole the money and some asked whether the police officer had reported the incident at the nearest police station.

Others took the opportunity to troll the police force for their notorious habit of demanding for bribes on a daily basis.