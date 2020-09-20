One dancehall artiste Dennis Gakunga Njuguna, who goes by the stage name Machete Boloman, and hails from Nairobi’s Kawangware area has dropped an Odibets banger.

The renowned artist in Kawangware dropped the song dubbed, Odibets. ‘Siwezi bet ka firm sio Odibets. Odibets mambo yote,” part of the lyrics by Machete Boloman.

This journalist reached out to the dancehall artist to understand what motivated and prompted him to unleash the song about the betting firm.

According to Machete, who formerly played football, he wrote a song to appreciate the good work Odibets has been doing in supporting upcoming talent, and asked one of their brand ambassadors in Kawangware, to have the Odibets management listen to the song he had recorded via phone.

Dennis Gakunga Njuguna, aka Machete Boloman

A month later, he received a call that he was needed at the Odibets offices, where they offered to pay for five of his projects, both audio and visual.

In the deal, his song Odibets would be the first project to be worked on. He has worked with producer Magix Enga in producing the first song.

“There are two Odibets brand ambassadors from the hood who are my good friends, so I wrote the song, recorded on phone and I asked them to give to the Odibet management and after a month, I was told they needed me at their office and that was when I was given the deal, and I went to record at Magix Enga’s studio.

“They have paid for five of my projects and Odibet is only the first of the five. They asked me to look for a good producer and I went to Magix Enga. I have 4 other projects which are fully paid for and I’m grateful to Odibets, they are doing a lot for me as a youth. The deal includes audio and video,” said Boloman.

Asked about what his community thinks about the song, the dancehall artiste said that the reception has been good and people have been praising him for singing about Odibets, a company that is making a great impact in the community.