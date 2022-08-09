The Kenya Human Rights Commission has castigated the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for failure of KIEMS kit experienced across the country.
IEBC is denying Kenyans a right to vote - KHRC
Failing KIEMS kits have paralyzed voting in some areas
According to the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), IEBC has a duty to facilitate credible elections but has failed to do so.
"IEBC is denying voters their right to vote. IEBC has a duty to facilitate & not deny eligible citizens their right to vote," revealed KHRC in a statement.
The human rights group further revealed that they had initially filed a petition seeking to have manual voter registers available which was denied.
"We filed a petition seeking to expand voter protection by requiring IEBC to have a manual voters register in instances where KIEMS kits fail," they stated.
The Court of Appeal on Monday, August 8 suspended the order directing IEBC to use a manual voter register. High Court judge Thande Mugure had previously ruled that the manual register should be used as a backup for an electronic register.
“Upon careful consideration of the issues in contention, we are of the considered opinion that the applicant has made a case for the grant of stay on the judgment of the High Court,” the court ruled.
The appeal was filed by United Democratic Alliance (UDA), who claimed the introduction of a manual register would cause a lot of confusion and commotion on voting day.
UDA through their lawyer Elias Mutuma, argued that the use of a manual register would put a risk to the credibility of the elections as previously witnessed in other elections.
“There is alphanumeric identification, a truncated register and a list posted on the polling station. A truncated register is a register that conceals some of the details of voter registration. This is because previously, rogue officers would vote on behalf of those who did not,” argued Mutuma.
