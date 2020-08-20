Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has taken on former Minister of Justice and Gichugu MP Martha Karua telling her that if at all politics is about seduction, Karua has failed.

In an advice he termed insincere, Ngunyi said that in politics Karua has to make people like her and not scared of her like is the case.

He went on to mention that the NARC Kenya party leader needs to smile more and look happy most of the time.

The political analyst then offered to Mentor the former presidential candidate and exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna on what they need to do, to appeal to the masses.

Mutahi Ngunyi

“INSINCERE Advice to Martha Karua. In Politics you have to make us LIKE you, not SCARED of you. You have to SMILE More and SNEER less. You have to Giggle, not BARK. Appear HAPPY, not ANGRY. And If Politics is SEDUCTION, you are doing VERY BADLY. I need to MENTOR you and Miguna!” read Mutahi Ngunyi’s tweet.

Ngunyi’s words were received with a series of mixed reactions as some twitter users said he has never held an elective position and has no authority to lecture Martha Karua on what to do.

Others said he is a political scientist and he could be useful to Karua politically.