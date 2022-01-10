RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned by UK politician [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The hotel charges Sh4.7 million for a short stay. The billionaire funding Ruto also has a private jet whose market price is over Sh200 million.

Lord Michael Spencer, a member of the House of Lord in UK has been in the spot light after a recent scuffle at Wilson Airport.

Spencer was accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi which drew more attention and it has now emerged that the Lord Spencer may be one of the financiers of Deputy President William Ruto.

This is just among the many financial investments the British politician and businessman has in Kenya.

Lord Spencer, who is estimated to be worth £1.2 billion (Ksh 184.3 billion) by UK media owns the Sarai House, a lodge in Borana Conservancy in Laikipia county.

This is one of Kenya’s most expensive destinations which requires one to part with Sh4.7 million for a short stay.

The suites prices start from $14,000 (Sh1.5 million) per night and clients stay for a minimum of three nights.

The one of a kind Sarai House which can be accessed through his private plane.

Acquisition cost for the Pilatus PC-12 typically ranges from $2 million (Sh225 million) to $2.2 million (Sh248 million).

Lord Spencer also has another private home located on a cliff top in Kilifi overlooking the indian ocean.

The main house is arranged around a beautiful open veranda which boasts a sweeping view of the infinity pool and the sparkling ocean beyond.

The suites are designed to accomodate families on vacation and part of the experience of the Kilifi House is that guests can go on a yacht ride.

