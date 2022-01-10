Inside Kenya's most expensive hotel owned by UK politician [Photos]

Spencer was accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi which drew more attention and it has now emerged that the Lord Spencer may be one of the financiers of Deputy President William Ruto.

This is just among the many financial investments the British politician and businessman has in Kenya.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lord Spencer, who is estimated to be worth £1.2 billion (Ksh 184.3 billion) by UK media owns the Sarai House, a lodge in Borana Conservancy in Laikipia county.

This is one of Kenya’s most expensive destinations which requires one to part with Sh4.7 million for a short stay.

The suites prices start from $14,000 (Sh1.5 million) per night and clients stay for a minimum of three nights.

The one of a kind Sarai House which can be accessed through his private plane.

Pulse Live Kenya

Acquisition cost for the Pilatus PC-12 typically ranges from $2 million (Sh225 million) to $2.2 million (Sh248 million).

Lord Spencer also has another private home located on a cliff top in Kilifi overlooking the indian ocean.

Pulse Live Kenya

The main house is arranged around a beautiful open veranda which boasts a sweeping view of the infinity pool and the sparkling ocean beyond.

The suites are designed to accomodate families on vacation and part of the experience of the Kilifi House is that guests can go on a yacht ride.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya