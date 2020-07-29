Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i has condemned the constant fighting at the Nairobi County Assembly.

Speaking on Wednesday, Dr Matiang'i said that 14 guns were retrieved from Nairobi County Assembly as he termed it a war zone in which Policing will be effected to the latter.

CS Matiang'i said he will seek the advice from the National Security Council on policing the assembly.

Police mete brutality on Nairobi MCA (Photos)

He also condemned police violence meted out against members of the public following assault of Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu at City Hall yesterday.

Police brutality

This comes barely a day after Police lobbed teargas at Nairobi County Assembly premises after MCAs against Speaker Beatrice Elachi forced their way into the Assembly to serve an impeachment motion.

Police blocked the MCAs who had jumped over the Assembly’s perimeter wall to access the Speaker’s office where Elachi had reportedly locked herself inside.

Police mete brutality on Nairobi MCA (Photos)

The officers lobbed several teargas canisters to disperse the MCAs which caused an outrage on social media after video emerged showing officers clobbering Mlango Kubwa Member of County Assembly Patricia Mutheu.

Four officers were pictured clobbering the MCA with batons as she laid on the ground begging for mercy.