41 arrested, 5 trailers impounded as DCI raid yard linked to Nairobi fuel siphoning gang

A multi-agency team comprised of DCIN detectives and officials from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) busted the gang that was allegedly found transacting in the illegal business at an undeveloped yard behind a petrol station off Lunga Lunga Road in Nairobi on Friday, April 13.

The suspicious dealings at the yard caught the eyes of members of the public, who tipped authorities, leading to the successful raid.

"Acting on intelligence, the Operation Support Unit team recently deployed to curb the unbecoming trend surrounding the site, rounding up the numbers who were trading with impunity," DCI boss Mohamed Amin said in a statement on the raid on X.

An inspection conducted at the site saw detectives unearth five tankers containing over 17,020 litres of diesel and 6,110 litres of petrol.

Detectives also impounded four generators, 30 drums, siphoning pipes, a car loaded with 50 litres of petrol and jerry cans believed to be used in the illicit trade.

"In the yard were two petroleum trailers both loaded with petroleum products, but whose three compartments were without security seals." Added the statement.

According to DCI, documents found in one of the trailers revealed that the fuel originated from the deport of a petroleum company and was destined for its petrol station in New Gatitu, Thika.

How the trailer and the fuel in question ended up at the yard is the subject of ongoing investigations.

The suspects are in police custody for processing and arraignment in court.

“The suspects have been escorted to custody pending arraignment on Monday, April 15, 2024,” detectives noted.

The incident comes in the wake of concerted efforts by EPRA to bring sanity to the industry that has been bedeviled by tragedies.

In February this year, an explosion at an illegal gas-filling plant in Nairobi’s Embakasi area claimed several lives with hundreds rushed to hospital with injuries.

It later emerged that the plant in question had been closed in the past and did not have the required licenses.

In response to the tragedy, several government officials were sacked.

The Embakasi gas explosion took a new twist with the owner of the infamous plant surfacing and dismissing claims that a gas filling plant was in operation at the premises.

According to Derick Kimathi, the owner of the premises where the explosion happened, all he operated was a garage and not a gas filling plant as reported by state agencies, the press and residents.