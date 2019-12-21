Government blacklists, kicks out 15 road construction firms for shoddy job and failure to deliver on time

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Saturday confirmed the blacklisting of 15 road construction firms over shoddy job and failure to deliver on time.

“The 15 road construction companies will never work in this country as long as we are in office. They have delivered shoddy jobs while others have ran away after receiving the 10 percent down payment,” Mr Macharia said.

Mr Macharia said this as he toured the Mau Mau Road project that will connect Kiambu, Murang'a and Nyeri counties when complete. The road will also link to the Rift Valley through Kinyona-Njabini and Naivasha-Nakuru roads.

“inspected the route of the Mau Mau road as this project will soon be launched by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Mau Mau road project comprises the construction of 540km of new tarmac roads in rural areas that have hitherto been served by earth roads.” Said the CS.

The CS also added that the road will be a game changer in central region as it will provide access for agricultural activities.

He added that the project would be done in four phases and that the contractors had been directed to train the youth on how to operate machinery and provide material labour.