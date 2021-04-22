JSC proceeds with Chief Justice interviews despite court order issued on Wednesday

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday proceeded with the search for Kenya's next Chief Justice despite a court order issued on April 21, 2021.
In an announcement posted on the Commission's official social media channels, the JSC clarified that the remaining two candidates would be interviewed as scheduled.
"This is to confirm that the JSC interviews for Chief Justice haven’t been stopped, and will continue normally today, and on Friday, as originally scheduled," the announcement read in part.
A three-judge bench comprising Justices Anthony Mrima, Helen Onkwani and Reuben Nyakundi had ruled to bar the JSC from scoring the candidates interviewed for the position.
The judges further barred the JSC from interviewing candidates for the vacant Supreme Court judge post.
The position fell vacant following the retirement of Justice Jackton Ojwang'.
