JSC proceeds with Chief Justice interviews despite court order issued on Wednesday

In an announcement posted on the Commission's official social media channels, the JSC clarified that the remaining two candidates would be interviewed as scheduled.

"This is to confirm that the JSC interviews for Chief Justice haven’t been stopped, and will continue normally today, and on Friday, as originally scheduled," the announcement read in part.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Anthony Mrima, Helen Onkwani and Reuben Nyakundi had ruled to bar the JSC from scoring the candidates interviewed for the position.

The judges further barred the JSC from interviewing candidates for the vacant Supreme Court judge post.