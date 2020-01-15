Kandara MP Alice Wahome claims that she has received death threats since her stern declaration on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, MP Wahome told a crowd of her gathered supporters that a mysterious man had called her to threaten her life.

"A man called me last week and threatened to kill me. Some leaders allied to Kieleweke are after my life and, should my constituents fail to locate me, they should be interrogated over my whereabouts," she alleged.

The legislator further specified that the people threatening her are Jubilee Party MPs who have allegedly been holding meetings with goons to plan on how to scuttle her constituency initiatives.

"They had sent goons to try and interrupt my event of issuing bursary cheques but our intelligence recognize them and we called police who arrested 22 of them. Let them know that I will not be cowed or intimidated by their evil schemes. Let them also know that I am guarded and we shall face each other," she stated.

Alice Wahome against Uhuru

The Kandara representative has fallen out of grace with a number of her political counterparts after she termed President Kenyatta as "the biggest existential threat to democracy and the economy in Kenya".

Since the controversial comment, she has gone on to allege that police have also been trailing her to monitor her movements.

“When you speak like that, they direct all their surveillance on you. I know like now they have been following me looking for any mistake that I may commit. If you look at the recent trends, you will notice that all those who have been prosecuted on corruption cases are allies of the DP,” Wahome stated.