Police have apprehended a GSU officer from Baringo County for allegedly kidnapping a Safaricom employee.

Reports indicate that Kelvin Komora was apprehended in Malindi after being linked to the kidnapping over a loan of Ksh 500.

According to the DCI, constable Komora was arrested alongside Grace Wairimu and Omar Mwanguze on Friday night after Abducting the 36-year-Old Safaricom employee who works in Malindi.

The kidnap is suspected to be part of loan recovery mission.

Reports indicate that the victim had taken a Ksh. 500K loan from one of her abductors Ms. Grace wairimu but failed to meet the agreed repayment deadline. Seeking the assistance of officer Kelvin Komora and Mr. Omar MWANGUZE, the three ambushed and forced the victim into a private car before driving off from Malindi.

DCI detectives reportedly pursued the suspects who were in a Nissan vehicle where upon being cornered, the perpetrators drove into Central Police Station in Mombasa.

The Victim was then rescued and the three placed in custody. The DCI are carrying out further investigations into the incident.