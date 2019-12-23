The Kenya Railways Corporation has announced suspension of its commuter train service just two days to Christmas Day.

In a notice published on their official social media pages, the corporation advised that the operations will resume in January.

"We hereby notify our customers that Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau have been suspended till January 6, 2020.

Kenya Railways suspends Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau

"However, Link train the operating between Nairobi Central station and Nairobi Terminus is available throughout the holiday period," the notice read.

Road safety advisory by IG Mutyambai

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai last week issued a road safety statement to Kenyans ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The police boss clarified that far as overloading of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) is concerned, passengers will be held accountable.

"I'd like to warn passengers that during this festive season and even afterwards, any excess [passengers] in a PSV will be dealt with as an individual. If you are found at any of the police roadblocks as an excess passenger in a matatu or PSV we will remove you. It does not matter at which point [of your journey] and the vehicle will be allowed to proceed with seated passengers. Responsibility rests on the passenger.

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai during a past impromptu visit. Kenya Railways suspends Nairobi Commuter Rail Services to Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau

"I have issued this order to all police officers manning traffic to take action immediately. Passengers should be careful, never blame the driver or conductor saying that they pushed you into the vehicle," the IG stated.