A plane owned by a Kenyans based, Somalia airline crashed while carrying aid supplies for use in the fight against the coronavirus in Somalia.

According to the Somali transport minister, all six people on board died.

Reports by Reuters indicated that a former defence minister told the news agency that he spoke to a witness who said the plane appeared to have been shot down.

Six people - the pilot, copilot, flight engineer and a trainee pilot, as well as two people working for the airline - were onboard.

Somalia's Transport Minister Mohamed Salad sad that five bodies had been recovered.

This crash comes barely a day after Mandera Governor Ali Roba expressed concern over Covid-19 samples being transported to Wajir for testing which he said risked being attacked by the terrorist group Al Shabaab.