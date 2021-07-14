Kenya's Covid-19 cases surpass 190,000 mark, positivity rate drops to 9.4%

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 480 new Covid-19 infections from 5,120 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 190,183 and cumulative samples tested so far stand at 2,028,927.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi recorded 178 new cases, Nakuru 54, Kiambu 40, Siaya and Uasin Gishu with 25 cases, Kisumu 20, Nandi 19, Kakamega 14, Trans Nzoia 12, Mombasa 11, Kilifi 10, Tharaka Nithi 8, Kajiado and Kericho reported 6 cases each, Migori, Embu and Nyandarua with 5 cases each, Murang'a and Meru with 4 cases each, Garissa, Kirinyaga and Machakos with 3 cases each, Kwale, Nyeri, Taita Taveta and Tana River with 2 cases each, Makueni, Narok, Baringo, Busia, Homa Bay, Bomet, Kitui and Laikipia with one case each.

Pulse Live Kenya

A total of 1,075 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,486 were under the Home Based Isolation and Care program. 121 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 37 of whom were on ventilatory support, 58 on supplemental oxygen and 26 were under observation.

Another 216 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 200 of them in general wards and 16 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

MoH reported 148 more discharged patients who recovered from the disease, 81 from Home-based Isolation and Care, while 67 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 180,080 out of whom 143,700 are from the Home-based Care and Isolation program while 36,380 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Five patients have succumbed to the disease. All of them were deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of October and November 2020 and June 2021.

Total Covid-19 fatalities reported in Kenya now stand at 3,737.

Vaccination Report

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,565,344 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 1,030,853 while second doses were 534,491.

Pulse Live Kenya

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 51.8% with the majority being males at 55% while females were 45%. Proportion of adults who were fully vaccinated stood at 2%.