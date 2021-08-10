CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 213,756.

The positivity rate is now 14.5% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,205,159.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 442, Nakuru 91, Kiambu 85, Mombasa 76, Kilifi 58, Kirinyaga 46, Nyeri 44, Uasin Gishu 35, Turkana 30, Nyandarua 29, Embu 21, Kitui 19, Siaya 17, Murang'a 15, Marsabit and Kajiado with 13 cases each, Busia and Makueni with 12 cases each, Garissa 9, Bungoma, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Machakos, Narok, Nandi and Taita Taveta with 7 cases each, Bomet, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay and Kisumu with 5 cases each, Isiolo, Wajir and Tharaka Nithi with 4 cases each, Laikipia, Mandera, West Pokot and Meru with 2 cases each, Samburu, Tana River, Vihiga and Baringo with one case each.

A total of 1,576 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 5,834 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and eight patients are in the ICU, 46 of whom are on ventilatory support and 55 on supplemental oxygen with 7 patients under observation.

Five hundred and fifty-four patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 521 of them in general wards and 33 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 1,318 new recoveries from Covid-19, 1,212 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 106 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 198,786 of whom 159,273 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,513 are from various health facilities.

Thirty-two patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 31 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May, June, July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,211.

Vaccination

As of August 5, 2021, a total of 1,842,342 vaccinations had administered across the country. Total first doses being 1,131,631 while second doses are 710,711.

The Ministry of Health has reported an uptake of the second dose among those who received the first dose is at 62.8% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.6%