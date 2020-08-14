Fuel prices have increased drastically in the new costs announced on Friday by the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Petrol prices will increase by Ksh3.47 beginning midnight Saturday while the price of diesel is set to increase by Ksh2.76 per litre.

Kerosene will record the biggest jump in prices to be announced with the product will be sold Ksh18.03 more per litre.

Starting tomorrow Kerosene will retail at Ksh83.48 in Nairobi, up from the Ksh65.45 per litre in July.

Fuel prices increase drastically

In Nairobi, a litre of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will now retail at Ksh103.95, Sh94.63 and Ksh83.65 respectively.

A litre of petrol in Mombasa will retail at Ksh101.57, diesel Ksh92.26 and kerosene at Ksh81.29.

In Kisumu, a litre of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will sell at Ksh104.62, Ksh95.49 and Ksh84.54 respectively.

The new prices will take effect from Saturday, August 15 until September 14.