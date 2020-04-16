Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has been released on a Sh200,000 cash bail after he was arrested and charged for refusing to self-quarantine after returning from Germany.

Saburi was released by a Mombasa Court after he denied exposing Kenyans to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Court directed the Kilifi DG to surrender his travel documents to the court as well.

Gideon Saburi was arrested on Friday, April 3 by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in Mombasa, after he tested negative for COVID-19 disease.

Saburi testimony

His release comes a day after he told a Mombasa Court that he had never tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Also Read: Twist as Kilifi DG Saburi testifies he has never had corona virus

Through his lawyer George Kithi, Saburi accused the government of making up a false story of him being a carrier of the state.

He testified that on March 21st, he was tested at the Coast General Hospital and the results came out negative. His lawyer shared with the court numerous tests which showed Saburi was Covid-19 negative.