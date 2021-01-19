Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and his family are in mourning following the passing of the family's patriarch.

In an announcement posted on his social media channel, Dr Maangi confirmed that his father had passed on earlier on Tuesday.

"This morning at 4:45 Am, my father Mzee Abel Gongera rested from the troubles of this world. Please remember our family in your prayers during these hard times," he requested.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae was among the first to convey his official condolence message to his deputy.

"My sincere condolences to my Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and the entire family of the late Mzee Abel Gongera following his demise. Losing a parent is painful for anyone irrespective of age and the pain to this family cannot be equated.

"My thoughts and that of my family goes to Joash and the entire family of Mzee Abel Gongera. The entire Kisii County Government stands with you during this difficult moment. Poleni Sana," the Governor condoled.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi

Dr Maangi is one of Deputy President William Ruto's vocal allies in the Gusii region.

A stand which has sparked controversy in the region given that the Governor he deputizes is strongly aligned with handshake partners President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.