A landlord in Kawangware killed one of his tenants over rent. arrears.

Reports indicated that the landlord killed Warren Jirongo on Wednesday morning over a Ksh2500 rent arrears.

Angry residents stormed torched the semi-permanent houses to ashes after learning the landlord, Ngángá Gitau, had killed Jirongo.

Warren Jirongo

Neighbours who spoke to journalists said Jirongo was an orphan and he had been working as a garbage collector in the slums.

Police have launched a manhunt for the landlord.