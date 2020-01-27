The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting took place from January 21 to January 24, 2020, in Davos-Klosters.

One of the highlights of this year's meeting was the ‘Swiss-African Business Roundtable’ which was hosted by Ringier AG represented by CEO & Managing Partner, Marc Walder, Pulse Africa represented by Board member, Leonard Stiegeler and Rainbow Unlimited represented by Michael Rheinegger.

Photos from the Swiss-African Business Round table in Davos, Switzerland.

The focus of the event was to connect Swiss and African businesses, discuss topics of common interest in Swiss-African business relations and increase the visibility of Africa and African businesses at the World Economic Forum.

Leonard Stiegeler who believes that opportunities still abound in Africa while addressing participants said: “African business is the future - together we can move it to the forefront of global discussions.”

This belief was further confirmed by Marc Walder when he said: “We have a big platform to build something substantial here, to showcase the opportunities available in Africa at the World Economic Forum.”

Notable representatives present at the discussion include Charlene Chen, Director of Aza, Senegal; Nadja Batista, Project lead at Janngo, Ivory coast; Karim El Christy, board member and CEO of property arm, Travco group, Italy; Rainer-Marc Frey, vice chairman, Lornho Switzerland; Khaya Gobodo, managing director, wealth and investments, Old Mutual South Africa; Sven Gardner, founding partner 30Thirty Capital, Zambia; Lutz Hegemann, head, Novartis Sub-saharan Africa Business, Novartis Switzerland; Thulisile Manzoni, CEO, Brand South Africa, South Africa.

Others include Jean-Louis Njemba, executive senior vice president, Chambre de Commerce et d'industries Suisse, Sao Tome et Principe; Antonio Nunes, CEO, Angola Cables, Angola; Monika Puri, Head, industrial relations global access, Roche Switzerland; Verena Utzinger, President, Swiss African business circle; Mario Wilhelm, head, middle East and Africa, Public sector solutions; Swiss Re-management limited, Switzerland and Sola Yomi-Ajayi, country CEO, United Bank For Africa Plc. USA, Africa.

The World Economic Forum remains the most notable creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year.

The theme of this year’s meeting was ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’.