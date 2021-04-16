1,041 test positive for Covid-19 as Positivity rate drops to 13.4%

The confirmed cases were from a sample of 7,753 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The youngest case is 2 years old and the oldest is 93 years. This brings the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 150,260.

260 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 12 in HDU, 47 on ventilatory support and 164 on supplemental oxygen.

49 patients are on observation, 246 others are on supplementary Oxygen while 234 patients are in the general wards.

5,757 patients remain on Home Based Isolation and Care bringing the total number of those admitted in health facilities to 1,588.

The Ministry also recorded 19 fatalities in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,443.

In terms of County distribution of the cases: Nairobi recorded 323 cases, Transzoia 71, Mombasa 62, Nakuru 44, Uasin Gishu 43, Nyamira 43, Siaya 41, Kitui 40, Kisumu 36, Nyeri 32, Busia 31, Kiambu 28, Meru 27, Kakamega 25, Kilifi 22, Turkana 18, Nyandarua 17, Machakos 16, Garissa 16, Tharaka Nithi 15, Bungoma 12, Kajiado 10, Nandi 10, Makueni 9, Homabay 8, Kericho 7,Mandera 6, Laikipia 5, Murangá 5, Taita Taveta 3,Isiolo 2, Kisii 2, Marasabit 2, Migori 2, Narok 2,Vihiga 2, West Pokot 2. Elgeyo Marakwet and Kwale counties recorded 1 case each.