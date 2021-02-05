The Ministry of Heath has announced 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus from a sample size of 5,859 in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 101,534.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 140, Kiambu 8, Turkana 6, Machakos 6, Mombasa 5, Embu 5, Kisumu 5, Nakuru 3, Kajiado 3, Garissa 3, Nyeri 3, Laikipia 2, Kilifi 2, Makueni 1, Kisii 1, Siaya 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

At the same time, 125 patients have recovered from the disease. 80 from various health facilities while 45 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,268.

Sadly, three patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,776.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said the Ministry.