The Ministry of Heath has announced 104 new cases of the novel coronavirus from a sample size of 3,348 in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 102,048, with cumulative tests standing at 1,220,043.

69 patients have recovered from the disease, 37 of whom are from various health facilities while 32 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,542.

3 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatality to 1,789.

368 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,315 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen. 3 patients are under observation.

11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.