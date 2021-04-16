Activist seeks court orders to stop the ongoing interviews for recruitment of CJ

Through his lawyers, Activist Memba Ocharo says the candidates who have been interviewed so far have admitted that they did not fill the wealth declaration form as required by law.

The activist argues that Prof. Patriciah Mbote, Judge Martha Koome, Justice Saidi Chitembwe and Justice David Njagi Marete did not fill wealth declaration forms.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ocharo further questioned the chairing of the interviews by Prof. Olive Mugenda despite the declaration in the constitution that JSC matters should either be chaired by the Chief Justice or the Deputy Chief Justice.

The activist further added that the vetting process has fallen way below the constitutional threshold.

The file will be placed before, Justice Weldon Korir for directions.

The JSC is currently holding interviews for candidates seeking to fill the position of Chief Justice with 10 candidates having been shortlisted.