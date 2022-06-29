RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The new measures, including suspension of 7 levies, are now expected to lower the cost of maize flour

Agriculture CS Peter Munya
Agriculture CS Peter Munya

The government has suspended all levies on imports for maize and animal feed products effective July 1, 2022.

Recommended articles

The announcement was made by Agriculture CS Peter Munya who said that the directive would help bring down the cost of maize flour which has risen to over Sh200 for a 2kg bag.

The government is looking into ways and means of addressing the cost of unga to bring it down so that consumers can afford it,” CS Munya said after inspecting the importation of maize from Tanzania at the Namanga Border Post.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya during a meeting at the Namanga Border Post
Agriculture CS Peter Munya during a meeting at the Namanga Border Post Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the costs that have been waived include KEBS levy, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) levy, AFRA levy, Port Health Service levy, KRA levy, Railway Development levy, and Importation Declaration Fund levy.

Flour companies have also been granted permission to import maize without paying tax duty.

The directives will be in place for the next 90 days before the next harvest season.

That is a decision that has been arrived after lengthy discussions with all the government agencies that operate from our borders,” CS Munya said.

He warned that any miller hoarding maize to create an artificial shortage would suffer losses after the cheap maize is imported into the country.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya charing a meeting at the Namanga Border Post
Agriculture CS Peter Munya charing a meeting at the Namanga Border Post Pulse Live Kenya

We are also asking those who are holding maize… because we know that they are individuals who are holding maize…when this cheap maize comes don’t complain that the prices have gone down,” he cautioned.

Tanzanian authorities are reported to have increased the cost of acquiring export permits by traders from Sh27,000 per truck to Sh52,000.

The move caused a huge snarl-up of trucks at the Namanga border over the last one week as traders and truckers were caught off-guard by the new requirement.

The new measures are now expected to fast-track the clearance of trucks at the border point.

In addition to that, we are also looking for other ways and means of actually bringing in maize. We will not entirely rely on private citizens,” Munya added.

Snarl-up of trucks at the Namanga border
Snarl-up of trucks at the Namanga border Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law