RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after motorcycle accident

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kiprop dismissed claims he was involved in a bar fight which left him with the injuries.

Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after accident
Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after accident

Former 1500 metres Olympic gold-medalist Asbel Kiprop is nursing injuries after a motorcycle accident on Friday May 20, which left a few stiches on his head.

Recommended articles

According to Kiprop, he was heading back to his farm when he got involved in the accident. He dismissed reports that he was involved in a bar fight that left him with the injuries.

“It was on a Friday afternoon when the incident happened while heading to one of my farms back in the village. It was on a murram road not bar fighting as I have been reading on social media. After the incident, I went to Eldoret Hospital where I was treated and I am now back home recuperating well,” Kiprop stated.

He bashed those selling the narrative he was injured in a bar fight questioning why people were so negative about other people's affairs.

Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after motorcycle accident
Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after motorcycle accident Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after motorcycle accident Pulse Live Kenya

Kiprop whose doping ban ended in February will be back on the track, this time in the 800 metres race, and will look to get a place to compete in the world championships.

Kiprop who had also earlier made a post castigating violence said readers took it out of context and was not as they thought.

“Violence in every tussle will solve nothing. Great battles are won without fighting. Nature is the master, and so we are,” he had earlier written.

After calls for a clarification, he told the Standard: “People misinterpreted my message. I was not insinuating that I had been harmed in a fight.”

The athlete said the accident will not affect his training schedule and is looking forward to the world championships.

Kiprop won the 2008 1500 metres Olympic gold medal in Beijing. In 2019 he was slapped with a three-year ban after testing positive for doping.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru launches Sh10 billion national tree growing campaign

Uhuru launches Sh10 billion national tree growing campaign

EACC goes after Waititu's 23 properties worth over Sh2 billion

EACC goes after Waititu's 23 properties worth over Sh2 billion

Why Raila, Ruto are banned from holding campaign rallies in Kisumu CBD

Why Raila, Ruto are banned from holding campaign rallies in Kisumu CBD

Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after motorcycle accident

Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after motorcycle accident

Lawyers threaten to sue CJ Koome over new rule for presidential petitions

Lawyers threaten to sue CJ Koome over new rule for presidential petitions

Kenya Kwanza leaders want Rigathi Gachagua's tongue tamed

Kenya Kwanza leaders want Rigathi Gachagua's tongue tamed

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

US offers Sh233 million reward for wanted Kenyan fugitives

Safaricom to launch virtual Visa

Safaricom to launch virtual Visa

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Trending

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

How innocent photo with Raila ruined my life - Sasha Mbote opens up [Video]

DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

DCI released photos of women accused of drugging revellers in Nairobi clubs

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.

Meet 76-year-old 'Shosh' seeking to replace Rigathi Gachagua

Phyllis Wambura Maranga