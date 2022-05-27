According to Kiprop, he was heading back to his farm when he got involved in the accident. He dismissed reports that he was involved in a bar fight that left him with the injuries.

“It was on a Friday afternoon when the incident happened while heading to one of my farms back in the village. It was on a murram road not bar fighting as I have been reading on social media. After the incident, I went to Eldoret Hospital where I was treated and I am now back home recuperating well,” Kiprop stated.

He bashed those selling the narrative he was injured in a bar fight questioning why people were so negative about other people's affairs.

Asbel Kiprop nursing injuries after motorcycle accident Pulse Live Kenya

Kiprop whose doping ban ended in February will be back on the track, this time in the 800 metres race, and will look to get a place to compete in the world championships.

Kiprop who had also earlier made a post castigating violence said readers took it out of context and was not as they thought.

“Violence in every tussle will solve nothing. Great battles are won without fighting. Nature is the master, and so we are,” he had earlier written.

After calls for a clarification, he told the Standard: “People misinterpreted my message. I was not insinuating that I had been harmed in a fight.”

The athlete said the accident will not affect his training schedule and is looking forward to the world championships.