Baringo church disowns man arrested for burning children's feet

Reverend John Sawe, the Kerio sub-region overseer said Joseph Mduma the man accused of burning the minors’ feet, was not a pastor but worshiped at the church in the past before he left.

Nduma is accused alongside one of his co-workers Daniel Cherop of committing the act. The victims are in stable condition as the suspect awaits to be arraigned in court to take a plea.

Reverend Sawe, condemning the incident, insisted that the suspect of the crime was never a pastor in one of the churches.

“We are saddened by the reports that some boys were burned over accusations of theft and we condemn the incident with the strongest terms possible. The suspect, who is being referred to as a pastor is not one in the first place. He was just a worshiper in our church in the past before he left,” Sawe said.

Nduma the main suspect in the act on Tuesday night allegedly burnt the feet of the minors after finding cakes in their possession at 9:00 p.m. The boys are currently undergoing treatment at the Baringo County Referral Hospital.

Pastor Henry Kipng’ok of Kabarnet Deliverance Church explained that the suspect of the act had not reached the level of ordination by the church.

“We ordain ministers and the man supposedly said to be a pastor in this church was a pianist some years back and he disappeared. We want to tell the world that he is not one of our clergy as purported... we have a reputation that we have built for a long time,” said Pastor Kipng’ok.