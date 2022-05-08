RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Motorists face jail time for driving on pedestrian walk ways

Motorists caught on pedestrian walk ways could be fined Sh1 million or serve one year jail terms

Motorists could pay a fine of up to Sh1 million or serve one year in prison if found driving on pedestrian walk ways, pavements and cycling tracks if a bill sponsored by Samburu West Member of parliament Naisula Lesuda sails through.

The Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill 2022 makes it a criminal offence to drive on the undesignated as it seeks to restore sanity in the Kenyan roads.

The bill looks to have all Kenyan roads have lanes reserved for non-motorized users, tracks and pavements in current roads have been sabotaged by motorists leaving cyclists and pedestrians with nowhere to walk.

Besides motorists, small business owners such as hawkers have also taken over the walkways leaving those on foot at the mercy of motorists or having to scramble for way.

"A person who unlawfully uses a lane or cycling track reserved for pedestrians, bicycles or other form of non-motorized transport for any other purpose commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to fine not exceeding Sh1 million or one year imprisonment or both,” the Bill states.

The bill makes it clear that walk ways and facilities meant for pedestrians, bicycles or other non-motorized transport shall not be used for any other purpose.

The bill further says all roads will have to be upgraded to make way for pedestrians and clearly marked tracks.

“All existing public roads which do not have lanes or tracks designated for use by pedestrians and non-motorized transport shall, where appropriate, be upgraded to provide walkways and tracks which are clearly marked for the exclusive use by pedestrians and bicycles,” the Bill says.

Lesuda further says where need be, the pavements and walk ways will be physically separated from the motorists lanes to ensure non-motorists are safe.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

