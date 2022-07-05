RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Khalwale ecstatic on welcoming granddaughter, calls her reincarnation of his 1st wife

Denis Mwangi

Boni Khalwale ecstatic after welcoming granddaughter Baby Candice into his family

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale
Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician Boni Khalwale is over the moon after his son’s family welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

Khalwale expressed his excitement after receiving the news terming the birth as symbolic of the reincarnation of his first wife Adelaide Shikanga.

Blessings in abundance. Last night at Nairobi Hospital, the long wait for the reincarnation of my late wife Adelaide Shikanga Khalwale came to a happy end. God blessed my family with Candice Shikanga Khalwale. Congratulation Tigana Khalwale for filling the void left by your mother's demise,” the former senator celebrated.

The politician is known to love his family and rarely shies away from celebrating his children online.

His consistency in congratulating his children online after performing well in national exams has earned him praise and criticism in equal measure.

Khalwale’s first wife Adelaide died in 2019 after she collapsed at their Ikolomani home, in Kakamega County.

He referred to her as the force behind his success in both his political and professional career.

Following are some of the lesser-known details regarding Adelaide's private life that were uncovered after her tragic demise.

READ: Twitter goes wild after Boni Khalwale shared photo of one of his wives

She was the first of the former senator's two spouses and they were married for 39 years.

Adelaide was the mother of four children: two sons and two girls, one of whom was adopted and is a high school teacher in Kakamega.

She was a secretary at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology's Department of Education in Kakamega County.

Adelaide Shikanga Khalwale
Adelaide Shikanga Khalwale Pulse Live Kenya

Adelaide was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2003, but a series of treatments eventually cured her.

She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a kind of blood cancer, in early 2019. Following treatment, blood and bone marrow profiles revealed that she had been cured.

On October 3, 2019, she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension which was the cause of her death on October 5, barely two days after starting medication.

Denis Mwangi

