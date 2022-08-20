I am going to be the 3rd in command - Wetangula confirms he will resign for new role

The Bungoma Senator who successfully defended his seat explained that he will be nominated for the Speaker of the National Assembly role, adding that the role will make him “the third in command of the country”.

While addressing the media on Friday, Wetangula asserted that the deal which will make him the third most powerful politician in the country, after President-elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, was bound by Kenya Kwanza’s pre-election power-sharing deal.

"I am going to be the third in command of the country. I pray to God that he gives me the wisdom to lead the National Assembly and coordinate well with the Senate.

"We will bring good laws to this country, advocate for pro-people budgets and ensure that Kenya will never be the same again," Wetangula said.

He expressed confidence in the numbers that the Kenya Kwanza alliance has in parliament, noting that it will be easy to implement Kenya Kwanza agenda in parliament.

"We have the numbers, so people should not be worried. Leaders from the Northern part of Kenya and some independents have joined us and we will see to it that this country goes in the right direction," the senator-elect added.

In the Kenya Kwanza deal, all the party leaders were promised plum positions in government with Cabinet slots allocated to each constituent party.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi was nominated for the Chief Cabinet Secretary role, a position that some analysts opine is the equivalent of Prime Minister.

Others eyeing government appointments are Dr Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap), Justin Muturi (Democratic Party), Isaac Rutto (Chama Cha Mashinani).