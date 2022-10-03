RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CBK clashes with Gachagua over remarks on currency shortage

Denis Mwangi

CBK reveals billions Kenya holds in foreign exchange reserves after DP Rigathi Gachagua said that the government did not have enough money to satisfy Kenya’s oil demand.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022

The Central Bank of Kenya has refuted claims from Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who said that the government did not have enough foreign exchange reserves to satisfy Kenya’s oil demand.

Recommended articles

Gachagua made the remarks during an interview with Citizen TV on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The deputy president claimed that as of Saturday, October 1, the CBK lacked sufficient foreign exchange reserves to facilitate the importation of oil, a claim to which the Central Bank objected.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge hosts the post-MPC press conference on May 31, 2022
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge hosts the post-MPC press conference on May 31, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) notes the comments by the Deputy President, His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, in an interview on Citizen Television on October 2, 2022. CBK would like to provide the correct position regarding where oil importers obtain the requisite foreign exchange and the adequacy of CBK's foreign exchange cover,” the bank said in a statement released after the interview.

The CBK explained that it solely manages the government's foreign financial commitments, not those of commercial oil importers.

READ: CBK increases benchmark lending rate to 8.25%

First, following the complete liberalization of the foreign exchange market in the 1990s, all foreign exchange for private transactions is obtained from commercial banks.

CBK does not supply foreign exchange for transactions other than for the National Government (i.e, the government's imports or debt service payments) or CBK's operations. Oil importers, therefore, obtain their requisite foreign exchange from the commercial banks and not CBK,” the document read in part.

The Central Bank also assured the country that its foreign reserves were within the required threshold and that there was no cause for alarm.

READ: Gachagua explains challenges of being Ruto's deputy

According to the Central Bank of Kenya Act (Section 26), the CBK is required to maintain a reserve of external assets at an aggregate amount of not less than the value of four months’ imports as recorded and averaged for the last three preceding years.

As of September 26, Kenya’s foreign reserves stood at 4.64 months of imports.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge
CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge Pulse Live Kenya

CBK also said it monitors its usable foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $7.4 billion (Sh894 billion) as of September 29, 2022.

The CBK foreign exchange reserves, therefore, continue to provide adequate cover and a buffer against shocks in the foreign exchange market,” the statement concluded.

It is a common practice in countries around the world for a central bank to hold a significant amount of reserves in its foreign exchange. Most of these reserves are held in the US dollar because it is the most traded currency in the world.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CBK clashes with Gachagua over remarks on currency shortage

CBK clashes with Gachagua over remarks on currency shortage

Moses Kuria makes major move after nomination for Cabinet Secretary

Moses Kuria makes major move after nomination for Cabinet Secretary

Inside the plans for Miguna Miguna's grand homecoming

Inside the plans for Miguna Miguna's grand homecoming

Two doctors surrender land they bought in 2017 to government

Two doctors surrender land they bought in 2017 to government

Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

Ruto lands in Homa Bay for first visit of Nyanza region as President

Hellen Wendy's parents speak on challenges of bringing her body home

Hellen Wendy's parents speak on challenges of bringing her body home

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Inside Standard Group's mass firing

Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Details of Uhuru's whereabouts after handing over power

Azimio to block the appointment of these cabinet nominees

Azimio to block the appointment of these cabinet nominees

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Treasury CS Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula and Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Muchogu

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead